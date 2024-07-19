Golden Knights ECHL Affiliate Unveil Inaugural Jerseys
The Las Vegas Golden Knights are getting a new minor league affiliate in 2024. With the Henderson Silver Knights operating in the AHL, the organization is also entering the league below, the Eastern Coast Hockey League (ECHL). The Tahoe Knight Monsters made their hockey world debut as the latest member of the organization.
After weeks of speculation on social media, the team finally had their big announcement. They revealed their new mascot Tessie, named for the mythical creature rumored to live in Lake Tahoe, and their affiliation with the Golden Knights organization. During the event, Golden Knights general manager, Kelly McCrimmon discussed how excited the organization was to have this new affiliation.
“Two critical goals in our organization are to develop strong hockey players and grow the game of hockey in Nevada,” he said. “Our new partnership with Tahoe ensures that our prospects will progress in a first-class environment, and our Hockey Operations personnel will work with a great business staff to bring an exciting product to a new fanbase. We are very pleased to welcome the Knight Monsters here to Nevada.”
The most interesting aspect of their announcement was the jerseys. The Knight Monsters will have three jersey options in their debut season. Featuring a dark green, gold, and black color scheme, the jerseys are already on sale and getting extremely positive feedback so far.
Several media outlets took to social media to compliment the jersey unveiling. Bleacher Report's Open Ice referred to the new uniforms as "flames," which is apparently very high marks.
The agreement brings the first ECHL team to the state of Nevada, giving the state a team in all three professional leagues in North America. The Henderson Silver Knights began playing in the AHL in 2020. They've had varying degrees of success, with just one apperance in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
With the introduction of the Knight Monsters, the ECHL is officially on notice. The Golden Knights' organization is known for their bold starts and aggression, and the team's first season in the ECHL should be no different. Wherever tehey finish in their inaugural season, the Tahoe Knight Monsters are can't miss minor league action.
