One Move Each Metropolitan Team Must Make
With the NHL offseason reaching its dullest point, most teams are focusing on their upcoming training camps. Rosters are mostly set aside from player who will be extended professional tryout offers when camps begin. That puts most organizations in a waiting period, but that doesn't mean they should become inactive for the next two months. Every team can improve heading into the 2024 season, so let's look at one move each team in the Metropolitan Division should make.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes had one of their most turbulent offseasons in recent memory and they still have a critical restricted free agent in Seth Jarvis waiting for a new contract. Despite the changes, the Canes still need a second line center.
Captain Jordan Staal is slated to fill that role to begin the season, but he isn't ideally suited for that role at this point of his career. The 35 year-old posted just 30 points in 80 games last year. New general manager Eric Tulsky has a lot of work ahead of him, but a second line center should be top of his priority list.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have lots of young talent to be excited about and optimistic for. They likely won't compete in this loaded division in 2024, but that doesn't mean they can't kickstart their rebuilding process.
One move they need to make is giving their young players the chance to play. Adam Fantilli is set to be the team's top or second center along with Sean Monahan. The Jackets are looking for Fantilli to take a huge jump in his second season.
But there's more young talent in the pipeline. They just selected Cayden Lindstron in the 2024 NHL Draft, who could compete for a roster spot this season. They also have an exciting scoring winger in Gavin Brindley. With a Stanley Cup out of the picture, why not focus on giving their prospects valuable NHL minutes?
New Jersey Devils
The Devils recently hired Chuck Fletcher as a special advisor to their general manager. The move is one of the only questionable ones the organization made this summer, as they've greatly improved the roster heading into 2024.
One move they should consider is ignoring everything Fletcher says. His last two stints as a general manager were not overly successful, and it's curious what the Devils think he brings to their organization that isn't already there.
New York Islanders
For the Islanders, it's pretty simple. Their top defenseman Noah Dobson is playing on the final year of his current contract. He's emerged to be a top defender on Long Island, and they should avoid a bridge deal and finalize a long-term extension for one of their best players.
New York Rangers
Similar to the Islanders, the Rangers have contracts to consider that take precedence. Their goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, is in line to become the highest paid at this position with his next contract. The Rangers need to find a way to make this happen before the season begins, otherwise this situation could drag out and become contentious.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers crushed the offseason, highlighted by the arrival of forward Matvei Michkov. They should continue to do right by their highly-touted prospect by surrounding him with veteran leadership.
Something that could help Michkov's development is some fellow countrymen. The team has two Russians aside from Michkov on the roster, defenseman Egor Zamula and goaltender Ivan Fedotov, but no forwards. It's not a requirement, but doing everything they can to insulate their young superstar should be the Flyers' focus for 2024.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins and Sidney Crosby still haven't agreed to what could be Sid's final NHL contract. The two sides don't appear to be very close either.
That means the one move the Penguins must make is a decision on their captain. Do they want him around for the last seasons of his career or are they ready to completely tear it down and rebuild? They're not contenders anymore, but they could still be competitive while Crosby is still producing.
Washington Capitals
For the Capitals, they've made their plans clear. They want to give captain Alex Ovechkin another chance to win a Stanley Cup. In commitment to that, the Caps should go all in. With Niklas Backstrom's health a question mark, they should target another center to play with Ovechkin and give the team another piece in their championship pursuit.
