Projected USA Four Nations Roster Filled With Surprises
Next year, the NHL is reviving the Four Nations Face-off. The tournament will feature the greatest hockey players from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden. This will be the first time that NHL players compete in an international tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
The official rosters haven't been released with the tournament several months away. The first six players from each country were announced, but that still leaves 16 spots left to fill for each country. NHL.com put together their latest projections for each country's roster, including several surprise choices and exclusions from the list.
Their prediction for the United States team is sure to receive pushback. USA's talent has grown exponentially over the last decade, and they have easily 30 players worthy of representing the red, white, and blue at this event.
So, it was a shock that they left off goaltender Jake Oettinger. Instead of the Dallas Stars netminder, the roster prediction has Thatcher Demko, Connor Hellebuyck, and Jeremy Swayman as the three goaltenders. All three included are incredible goalies in their own right, but to leave Oettinger out of this lineup would be a huge mistake.
At 25 years old, Oettinger established himself as one of the best in the United States and the NHL. He's compiled three straight 30+ win seasons and hasn't posted a goals against average (GAA) above 2.72 in his four years in the NHL. The USA net should belong to Connor Hellebuyck, but there should be no denying that Oettinger should be the number two behind him.
On offense, the lineup could use some tweaking as well. The United States is stacked with creative playmakers and offensive dynamos. They won't lack scoring options.
What they need to consider, however, is how they can balance their lineup. In that vein, NHL.com included center Vincent Trocheck and winger Cole Caufield. Both players had wonderful 2023 seasons. Trocheck especially stood out, collecting 77 points in the regular season and becoming a pivotal forward for the New York Rangers.
The problem is that Trocheck and Caufield don't do enough to warrant being on this roster. Trocheck could fill the third or fourth-line role on Team USA, but face-offs and defensive responsibility are all that he can provide in this lineup. Dylan Larkin can provide the same thing, plus give you a more well-rounded offensive game.
To balance the team's lineup, they need to have complementary styles. Trocheck and Caufield are talented, but they aren't the best fits. Instead, they should add Tage Thompson and Alex DeBrincat to the roster. Thompson is a natural goal scorer and a massive force at 6'7. He can play center, but ideally gives you a right winger on the third line. Similarly, DeBrincat's game has expanded since his trade to Detroit. He is still a 70-point scorer, but he became a 200-foot player with the Red Wings. With Thompson and DeBrincat, USA would get the defensive commitment they seek while expanding their offensive weaponry.
The rosters for the Four Nations Face-Off are sure to change between now and February 2025. The tournament will be an explosive and entertaining event, and the United States has a great chance of taking home the gold. If they want to ensure a victory, they need to make some slight tweaks to their roster.
