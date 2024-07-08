Capitals Promote New General Manager
The Washington Capitals are handing out promotions within their front office. The Capitals have announced they are promoting Chris Patrick to senior vice president and general manager. Brain MacClellan previously held the role as general manager and president of hockey operations.
The Capitals have indicated that MacClellan will retain his role as president and continue to oversee every aspect of hockey operations. MacClellan, who joined the organization in 2014, was the general manager of the Capitals for 10 seasons.
Patrick most recently worked as the Capitals’ associate general manager after joining the club in 2008. Patrick was initially hired in a player development and scouting role. Before taking various front-office roles in Washington, Patrick was a Capitals draft pick in 1994.
It’s a family affair in the Capitals organization as Patrick’s father, Dick, is the vice chairman of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, who own the team. Dick is also the Capitals’ chairman and has been with the organization since 1982.
Patrick will be the seventh general manager in the Capitals’ 50-year history.
Monumental chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis made the announcement official and made a statement on the moves.
“We are thrilled to announce Chris' promotion to general manager," said Leonsis. “Chris is a dedicated and hard-working executive who is fully prepared for this next step in his career. His vision, extensive experience, hockey acumen, and player evaluation make him the perfect leader to drive our team forward. We are confident that he will thrive in this new role.”
The Capitals are looking forward to a new dynamic in their front office as they look to continue building off of a surprise appearance in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“With Dick Patrick as chairman, Brian as president and Chris as general manager,” Leonsis said. “We believe we have a dynamic leadership team in place to continue to guide our hockey operations department forward.”
