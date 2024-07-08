Rangers' Forward Teaching Fighting Skills to Boxing Club
In his first stint at the NHL level, New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe made a name for himself. In 17 games, Rempe scored a goal and an assist, but the offense isn’t why he’s become one of the league’s most talked-about rookies.
In those 17 games, Rempe has piled up 71 penalty minutes with five fighting majors at the NHL level. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 241 pounds, Rempe isn’t dropping the gloves for the sake of fighting, but he’s going after some of the league’s biggest heavyweights.
Matt Martin, Ryan Reaves, and Nicolas Deslauriers have all appeared on Rempe’s fight card.
While Rempe is looking forward to a second run in the NHL, he will try to add pieces to his game that will make him more than just a tough guy. Before working on his stick handling or shooting, a video surfaced of Rempe doing what he does best.
In the video, Rempe teaches the Alberta boxing club on-ice fighting skills.
In Instagram posts from Hockey Marathon and Olympus Chestermere Boxing Club, Rempe spars with multiple other players in the class. While still getting into regular hockey drills, learning to scrap with Rempe appeared to be the main attraction.
At just 22 years old and averaging well under six minutes of ice time per game, Rempe understood his role with the Rangers. Heading into the 2024-25 season, he hopes to improve his ice time and be a more useful and well-rounded player.
Early projections don’t have Rempe in the Rangers’ opening night lineup, but he’ll look to earn a spot through training camp and the preseason. Rempe said during his end-of-season interview with reporters that he hopes to play closer to 12 minutes per night.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!