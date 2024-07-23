LOOK: Flyers Top Prospect Arrives in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Flyers took a chance when they selected Russian prospect Matvei Michkov with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The questions weren’t about Michkov’s skill level but when he would leave Russia to play in North America.
When taking Michkov, the Flyers expected to wait some time to see their top prospect make the journey, but things might be ahead of schedule.
At the beginning of July, the Flyers signed Michkov to his three-year entry-level contract, confirming he will make his way to the Flyers organization for the 2024-25 season. Just a few weeks after signing the deal, Michkov has made his way to Philadelphia.
In photos posted by the Flyers, Michkov was greeted at the airport by general manager Daniel Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones. Wearing a Philadelphia Phillies hat and Flyers shirt, Michkov arrived in North American soil.
With a few hockey sticks in hand, Michkov appears ready to get to work and earn a spot in the Flyers lineup. Daily Faceoff already expects him to file in as the second-line right winger. Sharing a line with Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost, the Flyers are lining up to have a skillful young roster.
Michkov recently posted to his Instagram story a photo of himself on a plane but never specified a location. With a plane emoji and the caption “What’s next?” the assumption grew that he was heading to Philadelphia.
After being drafted by the Flyers, Michkov spent the 2023-24 season with HK Sochi on loan from SKA St. Petersburg. Michkov only played one game with St. Petersburg.
With Sochi, however, Michkov showed what his team was missing. In 47 games, he scored 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points.
Now in Philadelphia, Michkov’s next assignment is to start preparing for the 2024-25 NHL season.
