Canadiens Sign Another Young Defenseman to New Contract
The offseason of contract extensions continues for the Montreal Canadiens. Shortly after announcing a new contract for defenseman Arber Xhekaj, the team announced another young defender inked a new deal.
The Canadiens and Justin Barron agreed to a two-year contract, keeping the 22-year-old defenseman in Montreal through the 2025-2026 season. The deal is worth a total $2.3 million, with an average annual. value of $1.15 million. The Canadiens shared the news and contract details in a recent press release.
Barron was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, after a successful run in the QMJHL. The right-handed blueliner was acquired by the Canadiens in exchange for forward Artturi Lekhonen in 2022, and he's been improving slowly but surely in Montreal. 2024 could be the season he plays 82 games in a more prominent role with the Canadiens.
He played 48 games in the NHL last season, the most time he's spent at the top level as a professional. He began the season with the AHL team, the Laval Rockets, scoring 11 points over 32 games. Once he was recalled to the Habs, he had an even more impressive offensive output. He scored seven goals, added six assists, and averaged over 18 minutes of ice time.
Over his brief career, he's already played 94 NHL games. He has 12 goals and 30 points over parts of four seasons in the league with the Avalanche and Canadiens.
Heading into next season, he could be in line for a larger role with the Habs. He's a strong skater, can log minutes already, and is improving offensively. If the Canadiens are going to improve their place in the league standings, Justin Barron will be a huge part of their ascension.
