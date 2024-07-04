Losers of First Week of NHL Free Agency
The NHL's offseason is roaring on. Free agency is off to an electric beginning. Some teams hit it big to start, upgrading their rosters and putting themselves in prime position to compete next season.
Other teams swung and missed to start this frenzied period. Let's take a look at some of the biggest losers through the first week of free agency.
Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken were incredibly aggressive to begin free agency. They missed the postseason in 2023, and it's clear general manager Ron Francis doesn't want that to happen again. To sure up the team's lineup, he signed two veterans to seven-year contracts.
Chandler Stephenson, a Stanley Cup winner with the Vegas Golden Knights, will make $6.25 million for the next seven seasons. Joining him is another champion, defenseman Brandon Montour. He will make $7.14 million for the next seven seasons.
The problem isn't the players. They are both wonderful additions to the Kraken and fill two needs. The problem is that Francis overpaid for both. Stephenson and Montour are both 30 years old and will be on the books through their age-37 seasons. For two players that are not suited for the top pairing or top line, these are two contracts that could seriously come back to bite the Kraken.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins have lacked a top center since Patrice Bergeron retired. He's an irreplaceable Hall of Fame player, but the Bruins can't be judged for lack of effort.
The Bruins signed Elias Lindholm to a massive, seven-year deal. He'll earn $7.75 million each season and will be expected to anchor the team's top line for the next half a decade.
It's a large ask for a player who has just three seasons with 60 or more points since arriving in the league in 2013. He's a solid and dependable center that can give you 50 points guaranteed, but he is not someone you build a lineup around. The Bruins have a knack for elevating the play of their centers and are hoping their organizational magic works again with Lindholm.
The Bruins also overpaid for defender Nikita Zadorov after he had an impressive season with Vancouver. He was a steadying force playing alongside Quinn Hughes, so it's easy to imagine him slotting into that same role alongside Charlie McAvoy in Boston. The issue is that he's a Zdeno Chara-lite, but is getting paid like a top pairing player for the next six seasons. He fits their defensive scheme and Bruis fans will love him, but that's a massive commitment to a defender who has been a career second or third pairing defenseman.
Columbus Blue Jackets
What are the Columbus Blue Jackets doing? No offense to Sean Monahan, who has completely revived his career after a rough go in Calgary, but this might be the worst contract given out so far. He had a 26-goal season in 2023, his first 20+ goal season since 2019-2020, and turned that into a five-year, $27.5 million deal.
It's a huge win for Monahan, but an equally huge loss for the Blue Jackets. They need another center as youngsters Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson develop, but this deal wasn't the solution. With the money the Blue Jackets are paying Monahan, he is unfortunately a buy-out candidate in a few seasons regardless of his performance.
