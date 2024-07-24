Predators Forward Says Free Agency Was 'Christmas'
The first wave of NHL free agency saw several teams swing for the fences, but none more so than the Nashville Predators.
Just on July 1 alone, the first day of free agency, Nashville signed forward Steven Stamkos to a four-year deal worth $32 million ($8 million AAV), forward Jonathan Marchessault to a five-year, $27.5 million deal ($5.5 million AAV) and defenseman Brady Skjei to a seven-year, $49 million deal ($7 million AAV). Are these signings risky? Absolutely, but it should significantly boost the Predators' Stanley Cup chances in the short-term and puts them back in the spotlight.
No one seems happier about the moves than veteran forward Ryan O'Reilly, who expressed his excitement at a recent golf tournament in Ontario.
"July 1st, for myself, it was Christmas," O'Reilly told reporters, per Sportsnet. "It was just kind of, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,' with guy after guy. So excited. I think we have a window in Nashville with (Filip) Forsberg and (Roman) Josi and (Juuse) Saros, getting him done, and all these guys in their prime that, you know, we have an opportunity I think to compete for a Cup and you add these other guys. ... We have a ton of belief that we can compete for a Stanley Cup."
No addition excited O'Reilly more than Stamkos, a perennial point-per-game player and longtime captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He wasn't entirely sure if the Predators would be able to land the two-time Cup champion, but they did and made O'Reilly very happy.
"Sure enough, we get him and it's amazing," O'Reilly said. "Completely gives us the piece that we need and just the person he is, the player he is. ... On top of that, Marchessault, (Brady) Skjei and everyone — it's just like, here we go!"
Nashville was able to make the playoffs last season due to a second-half surge, but fell to the Vancouver Canucks in six games in the first round. The Predators haven't won a playoff series since winning the Presidents' Trophy in 2018, but their moves suggest that they are ready to compete right now.
"There's that confidence that the organization has in us that, you know, last year we worked hard and I think we found an identity," O'Reilly said. "To see them, and to talk with them and bringing in some pieces that can help us and elevate that, it just shows that confidence that we feel excited. I think everyone is just like, let's get this thing rolling."
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!