Devils Re-Sign Goalie to Two-Year Deal
The New Jersey Devils did not have any of their young players file for salary arbitration, but a few names are sitting as restricted free agents. One of those RFAs was goalie Nico Daws, who the Devils officially re-signed to a two-year contract.
Daws is a 23-year-old netminder and is essentially the Devils’ third-string goalie heading into the 2024-25 season. The two-year deal carries an average annual value of $812,500 at the NHL level.
The first season is a two-way deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 at the AHL level. In the second and final year, the contract changes to a one-way deal worth $850,000 at the NHL level.
Daws has played 46 career games with the Devils over the past two seasons. In his time at the NHL level, He has a 19-22-1 record with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.
Most of Daws’ professional career has been spent with the Devils’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets. Since making his professional debut during the 2021-22 season, he has played in 64 AHL games. At the AHL level, Daws holds a 32-24-7 record.
In 2022-23, Daws was named an AHL All-Star for the North Division.
Daws joined the Devils organization as a third-round draft pick (84th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. A native of Munich, Germany, Daws played his junior hockey with the Guelph Storm of the OHL.
During the 2020-21 season, Daws played in his native country with Ingolstadt ERC. He played 10 games in the DEL and held a 4-6 record.
Despite being a German native, Daws represents Team Canada on the international stage. He played one game for Canada during the 2024 IIHF World Championship. As a junior player in 2020, he suited up for Canada in World Junior Championship.
