Breakaway on SI

Devils Re-Sign Goalie to Two-Year Deal

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed depth goalie Nico Daws to a two-year deal.

Nick Horwat

Mar 3, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a save in the second period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a save in the second period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New Jersey Devils did not have any of their young players file for salary arbitration, but a few names are sitting as restricted free agents. One of those RFAs was goalie Nico Daws, who the Devils officially re-signed to a two-year contract.

Daws is a 23-year-old netminder and is essentially the Devils’ third-string goalie heading into the 2024-25 season. The two-year deal carries an average annual value of $812,500 at the NHL level.

The first season is a two-way deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 at the AHL level. In the second and final year, the contract changes to a one-way deal worth $850,000 at the NHL level.

Daws has played 46 career games with the Devils over the past two seasons. In his time at the NHL level, He has a 19-22-1 record with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

Most of Daws’ professional career has been spent with the Devils’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets. Since making his professional debut during the 2021-22 season, he has played in 64 AHL games. At the AHL level, Daws holds a 32-24-7 record.

In 2022-23, Daws was named an AHL All-Star for the North Division.

Daws joined the Devils organization as a third-round draft pick (84th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. A native of Munich, Germany, Daws played his junior hockey with the Guelph Storm of the OHL.

During the 2020-21 season, Daws played in his native country with Ingolstadt ERC. He played 10 games in the DEL and held a 4-6 record.

Despite being a German native, Daws represents Team Canada on the international stage. He played one game for Canada during the 2024 IIHF World Championship. As a junior player in 2020, he suited up for Canada in World Junior Championship.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more! 

Published
Nick Horwat

NICK HORWAT

Home/News Feed Page