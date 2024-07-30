Rangers End NHL's Final Arbitration Case
The New York Rangers had the final arbitration case of the offseason looming over their heads. All summer, the team and defenseman Ryan Lindgren attempted to hammer out a new contract. When negotiations continued to fall short, the two sides were set for an arbitration hearing to settle the matter.
The pressure of an upcoming deadline has a way of getting these deals done, and now the Rangers and Lindgren are in agreement. The team signed their top defensive defenseman to a one-year contract, paying him $4.5 million. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news via his X account.
At 26 years old, Lindgren has quietly established himself as one of the premier stay-at-home defenders in the league. Originally a second round pick of the Boston Bruins, the Rangers acquired him in 2018 as a part of the return for forward Rick Nash.
Since joining the Blue Shirts, Lindgren's been a steadying force. He plays against the team's toughest offensive opponents on a nightly basis and still succeeds. He's carried a +/- of +16 or higher in every full NHL season he's played, while averaging at least 19 minutes of ice time per game. He's also a puck eating machine on the ice, blocking 103 shots last year and a career high of 141 blocked shots during the 2021-2022 season.
Offensively, Lindgren has found a way to contribute despite his defensive responsibilities. Over 333 career NHL games, he has 10 goals and 80 points. He's posted at least 14 points in every full season played in the NHL.
With this contract done, the Rangers and Lindgren are on borrowed time. Playing on a one-year deal, he's looking to earn a long-term deal with a higher salary in 2025. He has the chance to do so, as he returns to a prominent role on a Rangers team looking to make another Stanley Cup run.
