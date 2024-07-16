NHL's Best Bargain Contracts
During the NHL's free agency period, it's common for players to receive large contracts. This summer was no exception, with 12 free agents signing contracts five years or longer. With so many crazy deals handed out in the offseason, the better ones are often overlooked.
The Los Angeles Kings made one of the best signings of the summer when they came to terms with their restricted free agent Quinton Byfield. The 21-year-old signed a five-year, $31.25 million deal. His average annual value of $6.25 instantly becomes one of the best value contracts in the NHL. In 2023, Byfield scored 55 points, and all signs point to him exceeding those numbers in 2024.
Byfield's contract is one of many underrated, yet extremely valuable deals in the NHL. If he improves his scoring like many anticipate he will, his contract will be the best bargain in the Pacific Division. With that in mind, let's breakdown some of the most valuable contracts in the other NHL divisions.
Central Division - Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson is no longer underrated after his third straight season with 75+ points. He recorded 109 points in 2022-2023 and followed that up with 80 points in 2023. He's cemented himself as the top option in Dallas, and yet his pay doesn't reflect that.
He's making far less than some of the other elite players in his division and team. He's the fourth highest paid forward on the Stars, with an average annual value of $7.75 million. With all-stars Mark Scheifele, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Steven Stamkos, all making $8.5 million or more as well, Robertson's contract is an absolute bargain.
Metropolitan Division - Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils made some of the splashiest moves this summer, bringing in goaltender Jacob Markstrom and steady defenseman Brett Pesce. The roster is improved and ready to challenge in the Metropolitan Division, and they are counting on Jesper Bratt to continue being one of the most efficient two-way forwards in the NHL.
He is a model of consistency over the past three seasons with the Devils. He's put up 73, 73, and 83 points over that span, and his advanced metrics show that the Devils regularly outshoot and out-chance their opponents when he is on the ice. He makes $7.875 million annually, which makes him the 10th highest paid forward in the division. His contributions on the ice far exceed the cap hit he carries, making him the best deal in the division.
Atlantic Division - Brandon Carlo, Boston Bruins
Brandon Carlo is one of the best stay-at-home defenders in the NHL. Charlie McAvoy receives the majority of the attention paid on the Bruins' defense, but Carlo is the team's best at playing actual defense. His plus/minus over the past two seasons has been an absurd +44 and +23, despite playing the most penalty kill minutes and starting a majority of his shifts in the defensive zone.
With all of that defensive responsibility and results on the ice, he's only the fourth highest paid defensemen on the team, carrying a $4.1 million cap hit through the 2026-2027 season. There isn't a better bang for your buck as far as defensemen in the division go.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!