NHL's Next Stars Set for Hlinka Gretzky Cup
The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is a great way to observe the NHL's future stars. The best players under 18 from Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, Finland, Germany, Czechia, and the United States will square off in an exciting tournament.
For NHL scouts, it's an excellent opportunity to see how the upcoming draft class spent their summer and will inform preliminary rankings for the 2025 draft. With all of the hockey powerhouses involved, there are plenty of storylines to monitor and players to watch.
Sweden and Czechia Battle for Top International Skaters
The 2025 NHL Draft features an exceptional crop of international skaters, and Sweden and Czechia are sure to fill the class. The top international skater in this group is arguably Swedish forward Anton Frondell, but he won't be a part of this tournament. That leaves another top Swedish prospect, Jakob Ihz-Wozniak with another golden opportunity to rocket up the draft boards. He's a dynamic and big winger who uses his frame well but he uses his hockey smarts even more effectively.
Czechian forward Adam Benak is another player to keep an eye on. He is underrated due to his smaller stature, but his talent on the ice is overwhelming. Being a smaller player, he needs every opportunity to showcase his skillset and potential. A positive showing at this tournament could be a huge boost for Benak's draft stock.
2026 Class Already Strong
Featuring a majority of 17 year old players, this tournament will feature mostly prospects eligible for the 2025 draft. However, there are a few players that are poised to stand out but won't be eligible until 2026.
One of them is forward Gavin McKenna. He is already touted as the top pick of the 2026 draft. He scored 97 points in 61 games in the WHL as a rookie and the expectations are even higher for him in year two. He will be one of Canada's go-to forwards in this tournament and he will likely have everyone watching wishing he could be drafted in 2025.
The Czechian team has a highlight-reel of a player in Adam Novotny. He became the youngest player to score a goal in the top professional league in Czechia and scored 32 goals over 48 games in their under-20 league this past season. He will remain a player to watch for the next two seasons.
In net, the Fins have a gifted 16 year old eager to impress. Pyry Lammi stood out in the Finnish League's under-18 division, posting a 1.87 goals against average over 20 starts. He will likely concede playing time to the older goaltenders on the roster, but it will be a huge test for Lammi to face the world's best in his age group.
