Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Shuts Down Retirement Rumors
It’s easy to understand how Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Mlkin is nearing the end of his career. He’s 38 years old and is about to enter his 19th season in the NHL. His skill is taking steps back, but he’s still one of the Penguins’ best players.
The Penguins have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of the last two seasons despite Malkin appearing in all 82 regular season games. All of these factors have led some to believe Malkin might not fulfill the final two years of his contract.
Radio host Mark Madden recently reported that Malkin plans on leaving the NHL after the 2024-25 season.
“I’ve been told (Malkin) won’t be back after this year,” Madden said. “He’ll go to Russia and forgo the last year of his deal.”
Malkin has previously stated that he wants to play at least a season in the KHL in his native country, but he recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Penguins for the duration of his deal.
“I still have two years left on my contract with Pittsburgh,” Malkin told tass.ru. “I need to play these two years and see how it goes.”
Malkin’s quote came over a week before Madden made his claim. Despite words coming straight from Malkin’s mouth, some questions emerged regarding his NHL future.
The Athletic’s Rob Rossi added to the speculation by saying none of Madden’s reporting is factual.
“Malkin said he has ‘not thought about’ retiring a year early,” Rossi writes. “’Not true,’ Malkin said.”
If Malkin were to jump ship early, the Penguins would still be on the hook to pay for his contract against the salary cap. Malkin signed a four-year contract in 2022 worth $6.1 million annually.
Since it was signed as a 35+ deal, the Penguins would be responsible for the remainder of the cap hit if Malkin decides to retire or leave the league before its conclusion.
Malkin has two years left, and in his own words, he will be in Pittsburgh for the long haul.
