Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Addresses Sidney Crosby Contract Situation
Sidney Crosby has been eligible to sign an extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins for nearly a month, yet no deal has been officially agreed upon. A previous report indicated that Crosby and the Penguins were closing in on a new deal, but nothing has come since.
The more time that passes, the more speculation will rise that the Penguins may one day lose Crosby to another team. While it’s more than likely a deal will be signed soon, the longer wait will only continue to raise questions.
No one around Pittsburgh is worried, not even Crosby's teammates. Longtime partner in crime Evgeni Malkin is confident something will get done soon.
“Pittsburgh is Crosby. Crosby is Pittsburgh,” Malkin told rg.org. “No one in Pittsburgh would understand if he changed teams.”
Malkin isn’t far removed from a frustrating contract negotiation that saw him nearly depart Pittsburgh after 16 seasons. A deal ended up being signed between Malkin and the Penguins, and he notes an important conversation with Crosby as a reason he stayed.
“Before signing my current contract, we talked,” Malkin said. “He told me that the Penguins are us: me, him, and [Kris] Letang. I signed my contract. He will probably make the same decision.”
The Penguins' three-headed monster of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang has been a dominating force in the league for nearly two decades, and they continue to set themselves apart. Their success spans beyond hockey, as they are the longest-tenured trio in North American Sports.
Over the course of their time together, the Penguins have won three Stanley Cups and appeared in the Cup Final four times. Up until recently, they were nearly a lock to make the playoffs every year, making 16 consecutive postseason appearances.
Regardless of what direction the Penguins are heading, everyone expects Crosby to be around through thick and thin. No matter the wait, an extension will be signed, and Crosby will set in stone his intention to be a Penguin for life.
