Penguins Trade Predators for Former Top Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Cody Glass in a trade with the Nashville Predators, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports. Pittsburgh also received a 2025 third-round pick (originally owned by the Minnesota Wild) and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for forward prospect Jordan Frasca.
Glass, 25, holds the honor of being the first player ever drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights, going No. 6 overall in 2017. Unfortunately, the Winnipeg native hasn't lived up to his draft status.
Last season, Glass appeared in 41 games and recorded just 13 points (six goals, seven assists), though he was significantly better the year before as he had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 72 games. He's been a full-time NHL player over the past two seasons, but he spent a significant amount of time in the AHL earlier in his career.
Vegas traded Glass to Nashville on July 17, 2021 as part of a three-team trade with the Philadelphia Flyers. Also included in that trade were veteran defenseman Ryan Ellis and forward Nolan Patrick, another top pick in 2017 that has unfortunately been plagued by injuries throughout his career.
Glass carries a $2.5 million cap hit next season, then becomes a restricted free agent once more.
Frasca, 23, spent most of last season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, Pittsburgh's ECHL affiliate. The 6-2, 190-pound forward appeared in 40 games for Wheeling, scoring 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and helped the team reach the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs. He also appeared in three games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate.
This marks the Penguins' second trade of the day. Earlier on Tuesday morning, they acquired a 2026 second-round pick and 2025 third-round pick from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and 2026 fifth-round pick.
