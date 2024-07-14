Predators GM Details Key Advantage For Free Agency
The Nashville Predators are having one of the most impressive offseasons in the NHL. They opened the first day of free agency by committing more than $120 million to five players: Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier, and Scott Wedgewood.
It was a huge swing from the Predators, who are looking to improve their 47-win team from 2023 in an effort to win a Stanley Cup. General Manager Barry Trotz recognized this opportunity to improve his team and put the Preds in a position to challenge for the Central Division title.
Recently Trotz appeared on TSN's sports radio show "Overdrive to discuss the Predators' spending spree. The hosts brought up the idea that some teams have an advantage when it comes to free agency due to tax laws in their state of operations. Discussing the amount of money the team doled out, Trotz was asked if the lack of income tax in Tennessee weas helpful in negotiations, to which he readily confirmed.
"It's an advantage because your dollar goes further," he told the hosts. "There's no question."
The Predators are one of six organizations in the NHL that operate in a state without an income tax, along with the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Seattle Kraken, Dallas Stars, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. And there's no doubting that this benefit is appealing. It allows them to retain more of the money made from their contracts, and it can be the deciding factor for many NHL players.
Trotz also made sure to include that while every dollar counts, it isn't the biggest reason more accomplished players decide to join the Predators. For the veterans he brought in this summer, the money is secondary to a winning and positive environment.
"When you talk to Stamkos or Marchessault or players that are serial winners," he said. "Guys that have gone deep, have had good careers, and made a lot of money, it doesn't go that far. But it does help the middle group a little bit. For the elite players, the top players, they're just looking for a place that's serious about winning, wants to win, fits in their window."
The truth lies somewhere in the middle. Sure, Steven Stamkos is a competitor and wants to win, but he's also a human being with a family. The tax laws benefit him, and that could be a priority for his family. Trotz might downplay this idea to maintain the narrative that these moves are all about winning, but it's easy to see past that. Like he said when it comes to the advantage the Predators and other income tax-less teams have - "there's no question."
