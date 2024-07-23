Lightning and Penguins GM's Added to Hockey Canada Staff
Hockey Canada is gearing up for the next couple of years of tournaments and events. With the Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 olympic games approaching, the world's strongest hockey country named several new staff members. Hockey Canada made the announcement of the news and shared it via their website.
The newest members Canada's management cohort are Julian BriseBois, general manager and vice president of hockey operations for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Kyle Dubas, president of hockey operations and general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The pair are being brought in to help with both upcoming tournaments.
BriseBois will serve as the assistant general manager with Hockey Canada and Dubas is set to serve as the director of player personnel. For the Four Nations Face-Off, they will both report to general manager Don Sweeney and associate GM Jim Nill. For the olympic games in 2026, Hockey Canada is set to be led by Doug Armstrong as GM, with Sweeney and Nill serving as his associates.
BriseBois is getting his first managerial opportunity with Hockey Canada. He's been with the Lightning in various roles for the past decade, and was the team's GM during their back-to-back Stanley Cup runs in 2020 and 2021.
Dubas is getting his second shot with Team Canada after serving as the team's associate GM during the 2024 IIHF World Championships. Dubas is entering his second season in his role with the Penguins after a long tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
With these two moves, the management team appears to be set for the next few years. The Four Nations Face-Off begins in February of 2025, and will feature Canada facing off against the United States, Sweden, and Russia in a round robin style tournament. That event should be a warmup for the Canadian team prior to the 2026 olympics, with the roster expected to be mostly the same for both tournaments.
