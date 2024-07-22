Little Remains in Second Wave of NHL Free Agency
The beginning of NHL free agency was a fast and furious spending spree. Over a billion dollars spent on marquee players like Jake Guentzel, Steven Stamkos, Elias Lindholm, and Brady Skjei. It has already been the most expensive offseason in NHL history.
Since the first wave of free agency passed, the league has gone inactive. The rumor mill is silent in terms of trade speculation, contract extensions, or any other roster news. With training camp approaching, most of the 32 NHL rosters are set.
A huge part of that is because of the remaining free agents available. The top players in this class were worthy of all of the money they signed for, but the second wave of players is a whole different story.
None of the top forwards on the market are difference makers. There are a handful of players that could boost a team's depth, however. Dominik Kubalik is a possibility for teams looking for third-line scorers. He netted 30 goals as a rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019, but hasn't found the same success since.
Teams could also look for veterans like James Van Riemsdyk, Max Pacioretty, or Tyler Johnson as a cheap option to provide locker room leadership. Van Riemsdyk had 11 goals and 38 points with the Boston Bruins last season, but he's now 35 years-old and slowing down. A contending team may take a flyer on him before training camp, but he's not worth a guaranteed contract and salary cap space at this point.
On defense it doesn't get any better. Oliver Kylington is the one stand-out option unsigned. He took time away from the game for mental health matters and also missed majority of the 2023-2024 season due to injury. Before that bump in the road, Kylington had just broken out with the Calgary Flames. He scored nine goals and 31 points during the 2021-2022 season, and had the looks of a middle pairing defensemen. He could be raring to go in 2024-2025 and with the right fit he could rebound his career.
Most of these players could earn a roster spot when training camp and preseason arrives. They are all excellent candidates to receive professional try out agreements. Unfortunately, they aren't an enticing crop of free agents, leaving any NHL still looking for upgrades out of luck.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!