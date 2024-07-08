Utah Extends Former Top Draft Pick
The Utah Hockey Club has signed RFA forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year deal worth $5.3 million ($2.65 million AAV), the team announced Monday evening.
Hayton, 24, was the No. 5 overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 draft. He's appeared in 209 games for the Coyotes across five seasons, registering 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists). The Peterborough, Ontario native is also a strong two-way center, good in the faceoff dot and can throw the body around when needed.
Hayton appeared in just 33 games last season due to injury, but is expected to be a big part of Utah's inauguaral team.
“We are very pleased to sign Barrett to an extension,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said, per the team's site. “Barrett is a reliable two-way center who is strong in the face-off circle and is a great complement down the middle to our high-skilled forwards. We look forward to having him back with our organization.”
Utah has made an effort this offseason to retain its own players, as the team already signed Sean Durzi, Liam O'Brien, Juuso Valimaki and Michael Kesselring to extensions earlier this offseason.
With new, stable ownership, Utah could look to make noise in its inaugural season after years of futility in Arizona.
