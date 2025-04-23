Canadiens Need More From Top Forwards in Game 2
The Montreal Canadiens fought hard in Game 1 against the Washington Capitals. Trailing in the final frame, they battled back and forced overtime. Alex Ovechkin's heroics were too much to overcome, and the Caps took the first game of the series.
Now down 1-0 in the opening-round series, the Canadiens attempt to even the series before it shifts back to Montreal. To achieve this, they need more from two of their top forwards, Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov.
Both forwards were kept off the scoresheet in Game 1. That is a trend that cannot continue if the Canadiens have any chance at advancing. Slafkovsky came close, registering four shots on goal over 19 minutes of ice time. Demidov, however, was out of his depth. Head coach Martin St. Louis limited his minutes to less than 12, but it was due to his ineffectiveness in the early going.
Both players deserve a bit of slack. After all, it's their first time in the postseason, and they are going against the greatest goal scorer in the history of the NHL and his determined teammates. It's a whole new world for these young Canadiens, and it takes time to get used to the rigors of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For Demidov, it's an even more expedited process, as he's set to play in just the fourth total NHL game of his career.
That time for adjusting was Game 1, however. Now they must become the top of the lineup superstars that the Canadiens expect of them.
Otherwise, the Capitals will make quick work of the young Canadiens team. The experience they carry is outmatching the Habs early on. The only way to match that is through desperation and energy. That's two qualities well within the control of Slafkovsky and Demidov. They need to unlock them and help their team win a crucial Game 2.
