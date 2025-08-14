Projecting Slovakia’s 2026 Olympic Roster
Slovakia has a chance to surprise everyone at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. While favorites like Canada or the United States receive all of the attention, a country like Slovakia has the opportunity to shock the field and take home one of the medals from the Milano-Cortiva games. With just over six months to go, let’s dive into what Slovakia’s roster could look like next winter.
FORWARDS (14)
Samuel Bucek (HK Nitra), Sebastian Cederle (HK Nitra, Slovakia), Peter Cehlarik (Leksands IF, SHL), Martin Chromiak (LAK), Dalibor Dvorsky (STL), Samuel Honzek (CGY), Martin Pospisil (CGY), Tomas Jurco (Kunlan Red Star, KHL), Filip Mesar (MTL), Pavol Regenda (SJS), Juraj Slafkovsky (MTL), Adam Sykora (NYR), Samuel Takac (HC Slovan Bratislava, Slovakia), Tomas Tatar (EV Zug, Switzerland)
The lack of star power is concerning for Slovakia, but they’ll have to hope the roster can pull together as one and become greater than the sum of its parts. At the top of the offensive list is Montreal Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky. He represented his country at the 2022 Olympics, scoring seven goals in seven games as a 17-year-old prospect. This time around, the offensive burden falls on his shoulders.
This is also an opportunity for St. Louis Blues youngster Dalibor Dvorsky’s coming out party. The captain of Slovakia’s World Junior Championship team last year, he brings a youthful energy and veteran game to the lineup. He should get the chance to play tons of minutes.
In the hunt: Marek Hrivik (HC Vitkovice, Czechia), Richard Panik (Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, KHL)
Fans might recognize Richard Panik from his days with the Tampa Bay Lightning or Washington Capitals, but he now plays in Russia in the KHL. With limited options, the former NHL’er could make the lineup for the Milano-Cortiva games.
DEFENSEMEN (8)
Peter Ceresnak (Dynamo Pardubice, Czechia), Erik Cernak (TBL), Martin Fehevary (WSH), Martin Gernat (Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, KHL), Samuel Knazko (CBJ), Martin Marincin (HC Ocerlari Trinec, Czechia), Simon Nemec (NJD), Maxim Strbak (BUF)
Capitals defender Martin Fehevary and Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak will have the unfavorable task of leading the defense and facing all of the elite talent the rest of the tournament has to offer. The hidden gem of this group is Maxim Strbak, a recent draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres. He had an excellent freshman season with Michigan State University in the NCAA, and he can surprise many on the international stage in 2026.
In the hunt: Marek Daloga (HC Kometo Brno, Czechia)
The 36-year-old Daloga is a staple of Slovakian hockey. He might not have the wheels to keep up, but a bit of veteran experience might be preferred.
GOALIES (3)
Adam Gajan (CHI), Adam Huska (Admiral Vladivostok, KHL), Patrik Rybar (Kunlun Red Star, KHL)
Adam Gajan, a second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, has the chance to show he’s the top netminder in Slovakia this Olympics. The options are limited in goal, and if it’s not Gajan, expect KHL puck-stoppers Adam Huska or Patrik Rybar to man the starter’s crease.
