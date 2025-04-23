PWHL Announces Expansion to Vancouver
The PWHL is expanding. In an official league announcement from Vancouver, the league shared that a new organization is coming to Western Canada for the 2025-2026 season.
With the addition of a Vancouver franchise, the PWHL expanded from six to seven franchises. The new organization joins the Montreal Victoire, Toronto Sceptres, Boston Fleet, Ottawa Charge, Minnesota Frost, and New York Sirens to fill out the PWHL.
The Vancouver franchise will integrate into the league for the upcoming season. The details of their roster construction and their place in the upcoming entry draft will be released in the coming weeks. The league also shared that the team will play its home games at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, an arena with a capacity of roughly 15,000 people.
The expansion has been a work in progress in the PWHL for some time. Since the league's inception in 2023-2024, the goal has been to bring professional women's hockey to more cities. Their proof of concepts have gone excellently. The league itself is thriving, and their pop-up matches in big hockey cities like Vancouver, Detroit, and Pittsburgh have yielded huge crowds. The PWHL's takeover of the Canucks' arena earlier this season drew a crowd of over 19,000. It's a sign of the growing demand for the sport, and the PWHL is capitalizing on that demand with this latest announcement.
2023 IIFH Female Player of the Year, Hilary Knight of the Boston Fleet, is leading the PWHL in scoring. The American-born forward has 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points in 27 games. The Fleet sits in the middle of the standings as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.
Now that the PWHL has seven teams, it feels like a certainty that an eighth organization will be added soon. Hockey analyst Jeff Marek speculated that the announcement from the league would be for two new clubs: Vancouver and Seattle.
For now, the league is set at seven teams. The expansion to Vancouver is a huge step for the PWHL, a league still in its infancy but growing rapidly.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!