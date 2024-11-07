PWHL Teams Unveil New Jerseys
The Professional Women’s Hockey League is excited to kick off their sophomore season, but they made sure to make a few much-needed additions before dropping the puck. Not only did all six teams finally get official team names and logos, but they officially unveiled new jerseys across the league.
Each of the six teams just went by the city they played in during their inaugural season, and had basic sweaters with the city name written diagonally on the front. Heading into year two, each team’s home and road jersey has been updated with logos and a ton of exciting details.
The uniforms were produced by Bauer and each jersey has their own special details in the numbers.
The Boston Fleet will wear sweaters with a forest green base with aqua blue shoulders and numbers. Multiple stripes on the arms and under the logo are perfect additions to a classy sweater.
On the back, each players’ numbers are detailed with waves that are also seen in their logo.
The Minnesota Frost already had a unique color palate with a purple and lavender combination. It only got better when displayed on the new uniform. The colors are similar shades but different enough to pop on both the home and road jerseys.
The numbers on the backs of the Frost’s jersey are detailed with markings that closely represent the style of their “F” shaped logo.
Possibly already a crowd favorite, the Montreal Victoire’s jerseys take a different turn. Their burgundy-based home sweaters added a stripe of light blue not seen anywhere else in their colorway.
While each team got white road jerseys, the Victoire’s are sand-colored. That new light blue stripe is also featured on the one-of-a-kind away uniforms.
The numbers on Montreal’s jersey are detailed with the iconic fleur-de-lis that is synonymous with the town, it’s history, and it’s roots.
The New York Sirens new jersey’s look quite a bit like the vintage New York Islanders, but in a good way. A similar color palette seemingly pays homage to the old school fisherman uniforms of the 1990’s Islanders.
The turquoise, navy, and orange mesh well together, especially on the road white sweaters. Their numbers are detailed with extra lines to emulate their logo that appears to be vibrating like a siren.
When the Ottawa Charge revealed their logo, there were some criticisms, but seeing it put on a jersey makes it fit a bit better. Still looks a lot like the Calgary Flames, but using a grey instead of black for detailing was a perfect touch.
The flairs that can be found on the logo are also put into the numbers as their special detail.
Last but not least, the Toronto Sceptres showed off their blue sweaters with the new gold “TS” logo. The logo jumps off of the base color and all plays well with the navy blue shoulders and stripes.
The number detail takes the top of a sceptre from the top of their primary logo and implements it within the numbers.
Jerseys are on sale for fans to purchase as the PWHL prepares for what should be a highly successful second season.
