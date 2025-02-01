Questions Still Remain for Canucks Goalie
As the Vancouver Canucks try to claim a playoff spot in the Western Conference, the team is trying to figure out a number of issues. The biggest one was recently taken care of as the team shipped star forward JT Miller to the New York Rangers. With that dealt with, the focus now shifts to the question of goaltending in Vancouver.
The Canucks began the season with veteran Kevin Lankinen manning their crease. Without their usual starter, Thatcher Demko, Lankinen started a majority of the games and has earned a longer leash for the remainder of the season. It seemed to be an excellent situation for Vancouver, as Demko could return at his own pace while Lankinen can continue shouldering more starts. Through the first 13 starts of Demko's 2024-2025 campaign, however, it's clear that something still isn't right with the team's franchise goaltender.
It's a small sample size admittedly, but that sample size is both puzzling and troublesome. He's posted a 4-5-3 record through his 13 starts, which isn't anything to panic over. His goals against average of 3.27 and .877 save percentage is very concerning.
Taking a deeper look into his performance in 2024-2025, the struggles are everywhere for Demko. According to NHL EDGE statistics, opposing forwards are having no trouble sneaking shots past the Canucks goalie. His high-danger save percentage of .792 falls below the median of all NHL goaltenders this year, meaning roughly 50% of other NHL goalies are performing better in this stat. Demko also falls below the 50th percentile in both his mid-range and low-danger save percentages as well.
The thing that sticks out is Demko struggles to find the groove of the game. When goalies are playing their best, a level that Demko has reached often for Vancouver, they are in the zone. They stay in their structure and form regardless of where the shot attempt comes from, they are reading plays and anticipating with success. The Canucks' star goalie can't seem to do that right now. Over his 13 starts, he's stopped more than 90% of the shots against him just four times. His athleticism and lower-body look strong, so it doesn't appear to be a question of whether or not he's fully healthy.
Whatever it is, Demko isn't himself. For now, the Canucks are getting by with Kevin Lankinen. But with the departure of a 100-point scorer, Vancouver's postseason hopes are more vulnerable than ever. They need their star goalie to return to form, or else this troublesome season for the Canucks is likely to worsen.
