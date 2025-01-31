Report: Golden Knights Sign Recently Terminated Blues Forward
After a few trips through waivers, the St. Louis Blues have officially terminated the contract of veteran forward Brandon Saad. The now former Blues forward wasn’t a free agent for long, however, as the Vegas Golden Knights have stepped up with a new contract for Saad.
According to multiple reports, Saad is signing a one-year deal with the Golden Knights with a prorated price of $1.5 million.
The Blues tried trading Saad earlier in the season but no other team in the NHL was willing to take him in with his contract. Before his termination, Saad made $4.5 million through the 2025-26 season.
Even when he was placed on waivers a first time, teams didn’t bite on Saad. After clearing waivers once, the Blues and Saad decided a mutual contract termination was the best avenue for both sides.
The Blues will have $4.5 million of salary cap space and Saad can join a new team on a much more reasonable deal.
Saad has played in 43 games this season with seven goals and nine assists for 16 total points. Over the course of his career, Saad has played 906 games with 260 goals and 255 assists for 515 total points.
In 14 NHL seasons, Saad has spent time with the Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, and a pair of stints with the Chicago Blackhawks. During his time in Chicago, Saad won the Stanley Cup twice in 2013 and 2015.
The Golden Knights are always looking to add key players in hopes of securing a Stanley Cup. Saad is the newest piece to what they hope will be the franchise’s second Cup championship.
