Report: Blackhawks Find New Head Coach
The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly found their next head coach. As this rising squad attempts to take the next step as an organization, management has been under pressure to correctly identify the right candidate. After a thorough search and interview process, it is believed that Jeff Blashill will be named the next head coach in Chicago.
The Blackhawks moved quickly on Blashill after bringing him in to interview just over a week ago. He comes to Chicago from the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he previously served as an assistant coach under the lauded Jon Cooper. While the team has not made an official hiring, NHL insider David Pagnotta is reporting that the deal is being finalized with a formal announcement happening in the coming days.
This will be Blashill’s second tour as a head coach in the NHL. His first opportunity came with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2015 season, replacing polarizing HC Mike Babcock after he departed for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He served as the bench boss in Detroit for seven years before his contract expired and he and the Red Wings parted ways.
In addition to being a previous head coach in the NHL, Blashill is accomplished across various hockey leagues and levels. He was a head coach for Western Michigan before joining the Red Wings organization. Coaching their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, they captured the 2013 Calder Cup as league champions. His performance at the AHL level paved the way for his leap to the NHL.
Now, the Blackhawks are handing over the controls to Blashill, where he will be expected to guide this upward-trending team to the postseason. The key will be how big of a step Chicago’s young core of Connor Bedard, Artyom Levshunov, Frank Nazar, Spencer Knight, Lukas Reichel, and Alex Vlasic can take under their new HC. That answer will come soon, as the next era of Blackhawks hockey has arrived.
