Blackhawks Star Blasts Losing Efforts
Seth Jones is done with the Chicago Blackhawks. Since his recent request for a trade became public, the star defender has completely dropped the pretense. He is exhausted by the constant losing and wants out of Chicago.
So, when the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Blackhawks 2-1 in their recent meeting, Jones didn't hold back in his comments. He was asked postgame what needs to change for the Hawks to right this losing skid. In response, Jones let out a bit of a snicker before giving a defeated answer.
"I don't know," he said. "i think we're the same team as we were in game 1. And I think it's pretty evident out there we haven't made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team."
Jones' comments were quite the condemnation of his team, but they were based on facts. The Blackhawks are at the bottom of the NHL standings this year. The team has stagnated in year two of the Connor Bedard era. It's been a significant disappointment for the franchise and their championship hopes. For Jones, that losing goes back even further, as he mentioned during his chat with the media.
"Well, this has been almost four years of, you know, bottom of the league." he said. "So it's not just this year. For me, at least."
There are two main takeaways from Jones' comments. The first is that as a respected veteran in the league, his frustration should worry his teammates, the coaching staff, and the management group. He's been around the league long enough to know when a team can't turn the corner and has been a part of countless underachieving teams since the Nashville Predators selected him fourth overall in the 2013 draft.
The second is that Jones has lost his filter. It's reminiscent of a worker in the two weeks after they put in their notice. There's no need to hold back or try to avoid burning bridges. He knows he's out of there soon, and he's going to call out the losing ways of his current organization until that trade occurs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!