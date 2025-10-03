Report: UFA Turned Down Offer from Oilers
With the NHL preseason winding to a close and the regular season beginning on Tuesday October 7, it is not an ideal time to still be a free agent. But that is still the case for unrestricted free agent forward Jack Roslovic. He is still unsigned and not on a team and the regular season begins in less than a week, but according to a report, he could have joined the Edmonton Oilers.
Roslovic played for the Carolina Hurricanes last season mainly in their bottom six. But for a bottom sixer, Roslovic actually put up a decent point total for pretty much carrying their bottom six's offense. Roslovic totaled 22 goals and 17 assists in all 81 games for the Storm Chasers last season.
It is mind-boggling that Roslovic remains without a contract. But it was reported recently that he actually received a contract offer from the back-to-back Stanley Cup runner-ups and turned it down. Major NHL insiders Darren Dreger and Pierre Lebrun reported that he had a deal on the table but said no to it.
To get a contract offer from one of the Western Conference's best teams and turn it down, really must mean that they did not offer him much average annual value on said contract. The Oilers main problem from year-to-year has been goal scoring. Roslovic provided 22 goals in the bottom six of a Hurricanes team.
Who's to say that he cannot do that again if he had signed the contract and was played next to Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl? But it is also fair to say that turning down the contract likely means that he was not offered much money, and players like him are not going to play in Canada for cheap.
But Roslovic also needs to realize that the season begins soon, and the longer he waits to sign with somebody, the longer it is going to take to get paid for playing. It says something that the Hurricanes did not want to re-sign him, but the Oilers should definitely put a higher offer on the table for him if they are serious.
The Oilers need goal scoring and Roslovic can provide that for them. The Oilers cannot keep relying on McDavid, Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman to do all the goal scoring in Western Canada.
