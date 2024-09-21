Golden Knights Goalie Makes Statement on Camp Absence
As training camps opened across the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights announced that goalie Robin Lehner would not be reporting. The 33-year-old goalie hasn’t played an NHL game since 2022, but all players under contract are expected to report for a physical to verify they are unfit to play.
Lehner is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden Knights, requiring him to report to camp for a physical examination. When Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon discussed Lehner’s situation, he said the team, league, and players association are working through a process.
Contract termination was the likely outcome ahead of the 2024-25 season, but the veteran goalie released a brief statement on the situation.
Lehner says that everyone involved knew he would not report for a physical.
“All I can say at this time is everyone knows why I couldn’t be there. I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out.”
Lehner underwent hip surgery in the summer of 2022 that has kept him out for what is expected to be a third entire season.
Not only is the preseason physical important to verify the player is certifiably unfit to play, but also to ensure that the player gets their salary. Lehner’s contract carries a $5 million salary cap hit for the Golden Knights, with the netminder receiving $4.4 million in actual money.
Failure to report for the physical would likely lead to contract termination, but Lehner says all parties knew he would not arrive at camp.
As of right now, Lehner’s contract is still on the Golden Knights’ books. Teams have until the day before the start of the regular season to become cap-compliant, giving the Golden Knights and Lehner a couple of weeks before the issue must be resolved.
Lehner has played 364 career NHL games, 66 of which have come with the Golden Knights. Over this 12-year NHL career, Lehner has picked up a 152-141-49 record. A second-round draft pick (46th overall) of the Ottawa Senators, he’s also played for the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, and Chicago Blackhawks.
