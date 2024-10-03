Tempers Flare in Panthers, Lightning Preseason Game
The Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning have developed an intense rivalry over the last few years. With each team taking their turns as the top team in the NHL, they've had to face-off countless times and must go through each other to ascend the Atlantic Division.
Despite a likely playoff series waiting for the Panthers and Lightning, they don't need to wait until the regular season to let their tempers flare and establish dominance. The two teams squared off in a preseason contest that was one of the most penalized preseason games in recent NHL memory and served as a preview for the dog fight this divisional battle will be.
The Panthers topped the Lightning in overtime, winning by a score of 2-1. The scoring was fine, but the amount of penalties taken was the real story of the game.
It started in the second period of the game when Panthers' player Josh Davies delivered a stifling body check on Lightning captain Victor Hedman. The hit drew the ire of Hedman's teammate Nikita Kucherov, who instantly dropped the gloves and went after Davies. Lightning beat writer Diandra Loux shared a clip of the hit on her X account.
A few minutes later, Lightning forward Conor Geekie pursued Davies further and goated him into a scrap. Geekie received a cross-checking and instigator penalty in addition to his fighting major. He was also ejected from the game for his role in the altercation.
The rest of the second period was a parade of players to penalty box. In total, the Panthers and Lightning combined for 36 penalty minutes accumulated during the game, with 32 of those coming during the second period when the original hit took place.
This game continues the trend of dramatic and fast-paced preseason action. There have been a notable number of injuries around the NHL over the last few weeks, but the intensity of the preseason hasn't dwindled at all. As the regular season approaches, the flaring tempers are sure to only increase over the coming months.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!