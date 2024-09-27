Kings Star Fractures Ankle, Undergoes Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings suffered a potential knockout blow when defenseman Drew Doughty left their preseason game with a lower-body injury. It was a nasty and unlucky play for the veteran defender, who was hoping to have another Norris Trophy-level season at 34 years old.
Unfortunately for Doughty and the Kings, they have some clarity on his injury and it's anything but positive. The team announced that he sustained a fractured ankle during that play and underwent surgery to repair it. After the procedure is finished, the team expects his rehabilitation to take several months. Doughty is currently listed as month-to-month on their injured reserve.
The one bit of good news that the Kings posited is that the star defenseman is expected to play again during the 2024-2025 season. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the team's head coach Jim Hiller made the statement that Doughty is expected back this season.
Having Doughty play any time in the 2024-2025 season will be a huge boost for the Kings. The Pacific Division is loaded but up for grabs, and they believe they can secure a top three spot once again this year after a 99-point campaign last year.
The Kings made a contender's trade this summer when they acquired Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Darcy Kuemper. With the best goaltender on their roster since Jonathan Quick, the Kings were counting on Doughty to again anchor the blue line in front of their new starter. The team will have to wait until later in the season to have him back in the lineup.
Doughty is entering his 16th season in the NHL, all of them spent with the Kings. They selected him second overall in the 2008 NHL Draft, and he's been an anchor for the team ever since. He's played in 1,177 NHL games and recorded 156 goals, 513 assists, and 699 total points. In his absence, the team will rely on young blue liners like Jordan Spence and Brandt Clarke to shoulder more of the load on both ends of the ice.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!