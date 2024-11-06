Team Canada Roster Projection: 4 Nations Face-Off
For generations, Team Canada has been a powerhouse of international hockey. It’s where the sport originated so it’s always expected they have the best roster of players from top to bottom. Heading into the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, Canada is in a bit of a different place.
The forward group is sure to be built like a video game, but the defense and goaltending leave a lot to be desired. Defense might sort itself out, but the goalie situation for Canada has been one of the most talked about themes through the early stages of the 2024-25 NHL season.
How will Team Canada look when the puck drops on this one of a kind tournament?
Goalies: Sam Montembeault, Darcy Kuemper, Marc-Andre Fleury
No matter how the rest of the lineup shakes out, everyone will be focusing on Team Canada goalie situation. For the first time possibly ever, Canada doesn’t have an obvious top goalie from their country. Goaltending in the NHL has been taken over by Russia, Sweden, and America.
Darcy Kuemper has arguably had the hottest start to the year with a 4-0-3 record, while everyone else will likely be a toss-up.
It’s also fair to keep an eye one Jordan Binnington and Adin Hill.
Defensemen: Cale Makar, Evan Bouchard, Josh Morrissey, Alex Pietrangelo, Owen Power, Shea Theodore, Devon Toews
More often than not, the defensive selection is pretty self-explanatory. Faces like Cale Makar and Devon Toews as well as Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore already share the ice on their respective teams. Taking them to Team Canada means there is a very minimal learning curve when learning your defensive partner.
For a team that is going to likely struggle between the pipes, Canada needs a defense that can not only score, but shutdown opposing offenses. They’ll need the best of the best on their blue line.
Forwards: Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Connor McDavid, Brayden Point, Connor Bedard, Zach Hyman, Alexis Lafreniere, Mitch Marner, Sam Reinhart, Mark Scheifele, Mark Stone, Tom Wilson
It’s always hard guessing what forwards will dazzle while donning a Canadian sweater. For the first time ever, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid will share a locker room, but they’ll be joined by other elite talents in Nathan MacKinnon and likely Sam Reinhart.
Tom Wilson might be the surprise here, but look beyond the name for a minute. He’s off to a hot start with the Washington Capitals, and won’t be afraid to play a more shutdown/defensive role. Rumors have swirled that he’s in consideration, and that might be a good look for Canada.
Team Canada will have it’s work cut out for them, but with the immense talent in multiple areas of the ice, they are sure to be a top team to watch.
