Road to the Frozen Four: Predicting Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament
The road to the 2025 Frozen Four started with a bang, as multiple top seeds fell in their opening-round matchups. After a shocking first day, the remaining opening-round matchups are shaping up for even more surprises. The first day contained a four-game slate, and Breakaway On SI went 2-2 in their predictions. Let's try to improve those numbers as we break down day two of the first round.
Boston College vs. Bentley University
Bentley University is this year's Cinderella candidate. The NCAC conference champions are making their debut in the NCAA Tournament and are determined to reach the final four. Teams that are hot and playing together are successful in this tournament, giving the program even more hope that they can be the latest upset.
They face the nation's top team, the Boston College Eagles. Loaded with NHL draft picks like Ryan Leonard of the Washington Capitals, Gabe Perreault of the New York Rangers, and Jacob Fowler of the Montreal Canadiens, BC is the number one overall seed in the tournament. That doesn't mean much, as Michigan State and Minnesota learned in their first-round defeats, but BC is different. They have the roster makeup to dismantle Bentley.
Prediction: BC withstands the barrage from Bentley and advances with a score of 4-3
Quinnipiac vs. University of Connecticut
This is a tough one. UConn has one of the top goal scorers in the NCAA in Joey Muldowney. The 27-goal scorer could light up whoever is in goal for Quinnipiac. If not Muldowney, they have two other players averaging over a point per game this season. They also have a promising goalie in Florida Panthers prospect Tyler Muszelik.
Quinnipiac has received more production across their lineup, however, presenting a matchup issue for UConn. Quinnipiac has eight players with at least 10 goals, five players with 30 points or more, and two averaging at least a point-per-game.
Prediction: UCONN's firepower outlasts Quinnipiac by a final score of 4-2.
Denver vs. Providence
The defending national champion University of Denver begins their pursuit of two in a row against Providence College. Denver enters the game with the flashier names and more NHL affiliated players. Defenseman Zeev Buium is likely heading to the NHL immediately after this season concludes to help the Minnesota Wild. Florida Panthers prospect Jack Devine is one of the top scorers in the NCAA right now.
The lesson of day one rings loudly as Providence enters this game with a worse record, less NHL prospects, and the expectation of losing. That recipe can be dangerous, and if Denver overlooks them by just a bit, the Friars will advance.
Their goalie, Boston Bruins prospect Philip Svedeback is capable of stealing a game. He's posted a .914 save percentage this season over 25 games.
Prediction: Denver advances after a battle with Providence, winning 2-1.
Penn State University vs. University of Maine
Upsets are in the air during the Frozen Four season, and PSU can take advantage. The University of Maine is having a banner year for their program and looking to claim their first national title since Hall of Famer Paul Kariya led them to one in 1993. The Black Bears are led by one of the top goalies in the NCAA, Albin Boija.
PSU counters with a well-rounded team playing well, and a star forward in Nashville Predators' prospect Aiden Fink. They also have a quality goalie on their side in Calgary Flames prospect Arsenii Sergeev. Maine is the higher seed, but PSU's underdog mentality could be too much for the Black Bears to withstand.
Prediction: PSU shocks and upsets Maine by a score of 5-4.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!