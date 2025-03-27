NCAA Frozen Four: Minnesota and Massachusetts Set for Battle
The most evenly matched contest of the NCAA Frozen Four is set to take place between the University of Massachusetts and the University of Minnesota. Two perennial powerhouses in Men's NCAA Hockey, these two storied programs meet for a highly anticipated contest. Minnesota enters the first round after an excellent regular season, where they finished 25-10-4. UMass went 20-13-5 and enter the tournament as one of the most intriguing at-large bids.
Players to Watch: Minnesota
The Minnesota forward group is imposing. Jimmy Snuggerud is one of the top NHL prospects in the NCAA this season. The St. Louis Blues prospect led the Golden Gophers in scoring with 22 goals and 49 points in 39 games.
Behind him are three other key players. Oliver Moore, Matthew Wood, and Brady Zeimer are crucial to this team's success. Each has recorded at least 12 goals this season, and their production makes the team dangerous. UMass may find a way to shut down Snuggerud, Moore, or Wood, but Minnesota is banking on one of their many offensive stars to come through in the clutch.
Players to Watch: University of Massachusetts
Cole O'Hara had one of the best offensive seasons in the history of UMass, and was the first 45+ point scorer since Cale Makar reached 49 in his final college campaign. O'Hara jumped from an 18-point player as a sophomore to 22 goals, 29 assists, and 51 points as a junior. He's earned his place among the Hobey Baker finalists, and Minnesota has no choice but to focus on and game plan around his scoring ability in this matchup.
The x-factor for both sides is how well Michael Hrabal plays. The UMass goalie is a Utah Hockey Club prospect and projects to be an NHL starter. As a sophomore, he went 18-11-5 with two shutouts. He also posted a .926 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average. If he shuts the door, the Minutemen could surprise the Gophers in their matchup.
Prediction: UMass earns the upset with 2-1 victory over Minnesota
Minnesota possesses one of the best forward groups in the NCAA, but running into a top goalie changes everything. Hrabal should be the difference-maker for UMass and earn them a surprising victory over the Gophers.
