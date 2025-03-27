Breakaway on SI

NCAA Frozen Four: Minnesota and Massachusetts Set for Battle

The Universities of Massachusetts and Minnesota are set to battle in the first round of the 2025 Men's Frozen Four.

Apr 6, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota forward Logan Cooley (92) controls the puck against Boston University during the second period in the semifinals of the 2023 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The most evenly matched contest of the NCAA Frozen Four is set to take place between the University of Massachusetts and the University of Minnesota. Two perennial powerhouses in Men's NCAA Hockey, these two storied programs meet for a highly anticipated contest. Minnesota enters the first round after an excellent regular season, where they finished 25-10-4. UMass went 20-13-5 and enter the tournament as one of the most intriguing at-large bids.

Players to Watch: Minnesota

The Minnesota forward group is imposing. Jimmy Snuggerud is one of the top NHL prospects in the NCAA this season. The St. Louis Blues prospect led the Golden Gophers in scoring with 22 goals and 49 points in 39 games.

Behind him are three other key players. Oliver Moore, Matthew Wood, and Brady Zeimer are crucial to this team's success. Each has recorded at least 12 goals this season, and their production makes the team dangerous. UMass may find a way to shut down Snuggerud, Moore, or Wood, but Minnesota is banking on one of their many offensive stars to come through in the clutch.

Players to Watch: University of Massachusetts

Cole O'Hara had one of the best offensive seasons in the history of UMass, and was the first 45+ point scorer since Cale Makar reached 49 in his final college campaign. O'Hara jumped from an 18-point player as a sophomore to 22 goals, 29 assists, and 51 points as a junior. He's earned his place among the Hobey Baker finalists, and Minnesota has no choice but to focus on and game plan around his scoring ability in this matchup.

The x-factor for both sides is how well Michael Hrabal plays. The UMass goalie is a Utah Hockey Club prospect and projects to be an NHL starter. As a sophomore, he went 18-11-5 with two shutouts. He also posted a .926 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average. If he shuts the door, the Minutemen could surprise the Gophers in their matchup.

Prediction: UMass earns the upset with 2-1 victory over Minnesota

Minnesota possesses one of the best forward groups in the NCAA, but running into a top goalie changes everything. Hrabal should be the difference-maker for UMass and earn them a surprising victory over the Gophers.

