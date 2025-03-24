Boston College Enters Frozen Four As Favorites
The 2025 Frozen Four is shaping up to be one of the best tournaments yet. 16 teams enter the tournament, but only one will earn the honor of national champion.
Looking at the field of schools, it’s hard to pick any other team besides Boston College. The top-ranked program in the NCAA has been the best team in college hockey since the season began and are looking to carry that into the postseason.
It starts with their loaded forward group, headlined by Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard. Leonard is a Hobey Baker finalist this season, captained the United States to a gold medal at the 2025 World Junior Championship, and has been one of the best players in the NCAA this year. He's averaged 0.83 goals per game to lead the nation, resulting in 29 goals in 35 games.
He's made up one-third of perhaps the best trio of forwards in the NCAA this year. New York Rangers prospect Gabe Perreault finished the regular season tied with Leonard for the team lead in points with 47. Joining them is 2025 NHL Draft prospect James Hagens. The future top-5 draft pick impressed as a freshman, recording 10 goals and 35 points in 35 games. Add in Nashville Predators prospect Teddy Stiga, and that's a formidable offensive core.
Something else that separates BC from the field is their goaltender. The Montreal Canadiens are grinning ear to ear at the performance of net minder Jacob Fowler. In 33 games played, he's allowed an astoundingly low 53 goals en route to seven shutouts. He's collected a 24-6-2 record with a 1.64 goals-against average and .940 save percentage as a sophomore
This year's Frozen Four tournament will be an exciting one. Within the 16-team field, there are many teams capable of claiming the national championship. They all must find a way to overcome Boston College and their championship worthy team in the process.
