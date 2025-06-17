Oilers Make Goalie Decision Ahead of Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers had a tough decision to make when it came to picking a goalie for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Down 3-2 in the Cup Final, the Oilers haven’t had steady goaltending all series.
With their season on the line, however, the Oilers are going with Stuart Skinner as their starting goalie. Skinner confirmed he was starting following an Oilers’ morning skate.
Calvin Pickard started Games 4 and 5 for the Oilers after coming in for relief of Skinner in Game 3. Pickard allowed four goals in a 5-2 loss in Game 5, forcing the Oilers to go back to Skinner.
The Oilers have been going back and forth between Skinner and Pickard all playoffs, starting in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings. Skinner started the playoffs, but was quickly taken out for Pickard in the first round.
Pickard went undefeated until an injury took him out of the lineup. Skinner took over and helped lead the Oilers to the Cup Final, where the wheels appear to be falling off again.
Skinner started Games 1 and 2, forcing overtime in both contests. After losing Game 2 in double OT, then allowed five goals in Game 3 before being pulled for Pickard.
The Oilers are confident in whoever they decide to put in net, but neither Skinner nor Pickard seem like quality options. They would be taking a gamble either way, and are hopeful Skinner hits at the right time.
