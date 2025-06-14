Panthers Need Playoff Bob to Reappear
It is now time for the Florida Panthers to turn it up and play with more aggression and less fear. After giving up five goals against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 the defense has to bounce back.
That starts in the back with goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky. It was uncharacteristic for "Bobby" to surrender five goals in one game. He needs to play with more fire and intensity to control the crease in Edmonton Saturday night.
Last season Bobrovsky was fourth in Conn Smythe Trophy voting as the best player in the NHL Playoffs. The Panthers have a lot of confidence in him, but he needs to shut down Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the top two playmakers on the Oilers.
“He’s giving us a lot of confidence back there,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He’s so calm back there, and it spreads to rest our team, not just the D-men, but just for everyone.”
Bobrovsky owns the net for the Panthers in the postseason. He has started every playoff game since Game 4 of the first-round series against the Bruins in 2023.
Bobrovsky has a 2.47 goals against average and a .912 save percentage in the playoffs since Game 4 of the 2023 first round. This year, he has a 2.15 goals against average in the postseason, which is good for third place among NHL goalies who have participated in this year’s playoffs.
“I just (take) one at a time, you know, one moment at a time,” Bobrovsky said after Florida's Game 3 blowout win. “I don’t think too much. It’s a Stanley Cup Final. I appreciate the opportunity and value the opportunity to play. And, yeah, it’s just a privilege to be here.”
The Oilers have tried everything to get inside Bobrovsky's head. Whatever they are doing it is not working. Bobrovsky is used to opponents trying to get to him mentally.
“I appreciate the respect,” Bobrovsky said.
