Sharks Mascot Inducted into Hall of Fame
The San Jose Sharks have another Hall of Famer in their organization as their beloved mascot SJ Sharkie has been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame. As part of the class of 2025, Sharkie is the third NHL mascot to be given such an honor.
Sharkie joins the likes of Montreal Canadiens Youppi and Chicago Blackhawks Tommy Hawk as the first three NHL mascots inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Sharkie was introduced to Sharks fans in 1992 and has become known for his antics as one of the few NHL mascots who perform “death-defying stunts” at the rink.
According to the Mascot Hall of Fame, Sharkie makes over 450 public appearances each year and “causes a splash” at any event he is present for. Known as the “Hardest Working Fish in Sports,” Sharkie has represented the Sharks at 25 NHL All-Star Games.
One of the most well-known moments in Sharkie’s career was in 1999 when he got stuck while repelling down to the rink from the rafters at San Jose Arena. Sharkie was stuck for multiple minutes while players began to take the ice in preparation for their game.
Sharkie was eventually pulled back to the cat walk among the rafters, successfully delaying the start of the game between the Sharks and Detroit Red Wings.
