Ducks and Sharks Swap AHL Forwards
The San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks are Pacific Division rivals, but they are more than willing to get together for a trade to boost their depth. The Sharks and Ducks have gotten together for deal involving a pair of American Hockey League forwards.
The Sharks sent 29-year-old forward Justin Bailey to the Ducks in exchange for 25-year-old forward Pavol Regenda. A one-for-one deal with both players in the final year of their contracts.
Bailey has the most NHL experience of the two with 141 games between a few different teams. Originally a second-round draft pick (52nd overall) of the Buffalo Sabres in 2013, Bailey went on to play with the Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, and Sharks.
Over his 141 games in the NHL, Bailey has 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 total points.
Most of Bailey’s professional hockey experience has come at the AHL level with various minor league squads. Bailey will start his Ducks tenure with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.
A native of Michalovce, Slovakia, Regenda has been with the Ducks organization since the 2022-23 season playing mostly with the Gulls. In 19 career games at the NHL level, he has a goal and two assists for three points.
Regenda helped lead Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Neither Baliey or Regenda have skated at the NHL level during the 2024-25 season. Bailey has 14 points in 33 games with the San Jose Barracuda. Regenda has notched 16 points in 36 games.
