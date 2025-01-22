Report: Islanders Division Rival Has Trade Interest in Forward
New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson has become a hot topic on the NHL trade market as chatter heats up everywhere you look. Nelson has been linked to a few teams in recent weeks, but a Metropolitan Division rival of the Islanders has become the most recent link.
According to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, the Washington Capitals have reached out to the Islanders with interest in Nelson. Rosner notes that even though Nelson is in the final year of his contract and most teams may look to sign an extension, the Capitals aren’t afraid of making Nelson a pure rental.
“While any potential team that acquires Nelson would likely want him to extend, given the cost,” Rosner writes. “The Capitals are believed to have no issue with him being a pure rental.”
At 33 years old, Nelson is in the final year of a contract that earns him $6 million against the salary cap. The Capitals would have to do some gymnastics to make Nelson fit under the cap limit, but there’s a chance the Islanders will retain some of the money.
Asking the Islanders to retain will almost certainly make the price go up, but the Capitals are playing far above expectations and the players deserve all the help they can get for a deep playoff run.
Currently atop the Eastern Conference, the Capitals hold a 32-10-5 record and are doing so much more than watching Alex Ovechkin chase Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record.
Nelson is the kind of player that could fit anywhere in a lineup, especially that of the Capitals. He can play center or wing and produce either in the top or bottom six. At minimum, Nelson’s addition would help level out the Capitals forward depth.
In 46 games this season, Nelson has scored 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 total points. He’s only ever played with the Islanders over his 12-year NHL career with 559 points (288G-271A) in 886 games.
The Minnesota Wild previously showed interest in Nelson and the Fourth Period links the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, and Toronto Maple Leafs to the veteran forward.
