Maple Leafs Trade Veteran Enforcer to Sharks
The Toronto Maple Leafs have shed a little extra salary cap space with their latest trade, sending Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks. Reaves initially signed a three-year deal with the Maple Leafs, earning him $1.35 million annually, but rarely played in the first two years of the contract.
In exchange for the 38-year-old Reaves, the Sharks are sending 24-year-old defenseman Henry Thrun to the Maple Leafs. The deal is a one-for-one trade with no salary retained.
Over the last two seasons, Reaves played in 84 games with the Maple Leafs, scoring four goals and four assists for eight total points. Reaves is more known for his physicality and fighting ability over his offensive skill.
During his time with the Maple Leafs, Reaves recorded 77 penalty minutes with numerous fighting majors.
Over the course of his 15-year NHL career, Reaves has appeared in 912 games with six different teams. Over that time, he has picked up 63 goals and 74 assists for 137 points, with 1,100 penalty minutes.
Thrun is entering the final year of a contract that earns him $1 million against the salary cap. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, giving the Maple Leafs a little extra control.
Originally an Anaheim Ducks draft pick, Thrun has played parts of three seasons in the NHL, all with the Sharks. In 119 career games played, he has five goals and 20 assists for 25 points.
The left side of the Maple Leafs defense is pretty stacked, likely making it tough for Thrun to slide into the lineup. More moves are likely coming for Toronto, however, as they look to morph themselves in a new era of Maple Leafs hockey.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!