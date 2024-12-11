Kraken Founding Owner Dies at 82
The Seattle Kraken are in the midst of their fourth season as one of the NHL’s newest franchises and have announced the passing of one of their founding owners. The Kraken announced that owner David Bonderman passed away at the age of 82.
Bonderman led the charge to bring the NHL to Seattle and was a key figure in making the Kraken the 32nd franchise in the league. Bonderman, along with Jerry Bruckheimer, and Tod Leiweke are the key faces behind the Kraken’s official ownership group, Seattle Hockey Partners.
According to the Kraken, it was Bonderman who suggested putting a red eye in the team’s “S” logo, no synonymous with the organization.
Before helping build the Kraken, Bonderman founded TPG Capital, a global alternative asset management firm. He was also a part-owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on the passing of Bonderman, citing his work to getting a team in the Pacific Northwest.
“A proud alumnus of the University of Washington, in 2018 he brought NHL hockey to the Pacific Northwest, gaining approval from the Board of Governors to establish an expansion franchise in Seattle that would be named the Kraken and begin play in 2021. Adding David to the Board and the Seattle franchise to the NHL made our League and our game stronger, setting new standards in environmental responsibility and diversity and inclusion.
“The National Hockey League celebrates David Bonderman’s remarkable life and mourns his passing. We send our deepest condolences to his five children, three grandchildren and the entire Seattle Kraken organization.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!