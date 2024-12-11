Blues Newcomer Enjoying Breakout Season
The St. Louis Blues made an aggressive decision to sign not one, but two restricted free agents away from the Edmonton Oilers this past offseason. It was an innovative approach to improve the Blues' roster, as the team added two players under 25 without having to enter trade negotiations for their services.
Entering the 2024-2025 campaign, most of the attention was on the newest Blues' defenseman, Philip Broberg. And while he's certainly been impressive in his 17 games with St. Louis so far, it's the other RFA signing that is producing the most for his new team.
Through 29 games this year, forward Dylan Holloway has put himself on pace for offensive highs across the board. The 23-year-old winger was originally the 14th overall pick of the Oilers back in 2020, but this has been the biggest opportunity of his young NHL career. He's averaging over 15 minutes of ice-time per game, and he's already surpassed his combined point total of the past two seasons.
This year, Holloway has 10 goals and nine assists already. A hot streak over the last seven games has launched his offensive production into top-six territory for the Blues. It's an even faster ascent than the St. Louis front office anticipated Holloway having. That's why they signed him to a modest two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.29 million. The Blues knew they were gaining a talented and versatile forward, but they weren't quite picturing him immediately jumping into the top two lines and succeeding.
And his confidence is growing, which could lead to even more scoring as the season progresses. During the team's most recent victory, it was Holloway who notched the game winning goal in overtime. His 10th of the season was a strong effort, taking a pass in stride and confidently holding onto the puck until it was time to net a shot behind the Vancouver Canucks goalie.
The Blues are absolutely thrilled with the performances they are getting from their two new additions this season. Holloway, however, is enjoying a breakout campaign, and he's making the Oilers regret his loss while the Blues are eager to see how high their young forward can climb on their roster.
