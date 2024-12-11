NHL Power Rankings: Enter Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche are playing solid hockey as the halfway point of the NHL season approaches. It's enough to propel them into the top 10 of Breakaway On SI's latest power rankings. With the top of our rankings remaining mostly the same from last week, let's take a look at how this week's rankings shake out with the Avs entering the mix.
10. Colorado Avalanche
Some may balk at the record (17-13) when teams like Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins have more points, but the Avalanche are quickly returning to the status of contender in the Western Conference. They meandered through the first part of the season with their stars Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen carrying them, but they are looking more complete with the recent returns of Valeri Nichushkin and Arturri Lekhonen.
9. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have lost two straight, but they are still tied for the fifth-most wins in the NHL this season. Mitch Marner is having an unbelievable season as he and the Leafs try to hammer out a new contract. William Nylander is leading the offensive charge as well, as captain Auston Matthews missed time due to injury.
The key for the Leafs is whether or not their goaltending will hold up over the course of the year. Anthony Stolarz continues his run, but he's never played a full season's worth of games as a starter, so it's unlikely this is the year it happens for him. They'll need Joseph Woll to shoulder more of the load down the stretch, but will that be enough?
8. Los Angeles Kings
The Kings are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and now they are vying for the lead in the Pacific Division. Adrian Kempe is scoring like his life depended on it, and the team is set to get a boost to their bottom-six with the nearing return of Arthur Kaliyev.
7. Florida Panthers
The defending Stanley Cup champions are the top team in the Atlantic Division as they battle it out with the Maple Leafs. Their starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and his wife welcomed a baby last week, which kept him out of action for a few games. In his absence they were able to stay afloat, and the team is currently 17-9-2 through 30 games.
6. Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes keep chugging along as one of the more surprising teams of the season. Forward Martin Necas is right around the top of the NHL scoring leaderboard and there's no end in sight to this All-Star season for the Czechian winger. The Canes are right on the heels of the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals for the top of the Metropolitan Division, and this race will likely go down to the wire this season.
5. Vegas Golden Knights
The leaders of the Pacific Division remain a dangerous squad. Captain Mark Stone returned from injury and lifted his team to victory upon his arrival back in the lineup. Now that they have their top winger back and their star center Jack Eichel is playing like an MVP. Things continue looking up for Vegas.
4. Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets have come back down to earth, and it turns out they are still pretty good. They are 4-6 in their last 10 to bring them to 21-9 on the season. They aren't the record-setting squad they were for the first 15 games, but they are still a Western Conference threat.
3. New Jersey Devils
If it weren't for the next team on this list, the New Jersey Devils would be the kings of the Eastern Conference. They are becoming a favorite out of the East as they are now 18-10-3 through 31 games. Their goal differential remains a sterling +19, and they have the roster makeup to go deep in the 2025 postseason.
2. Washington Capitals
The best team in the Eastern Conference remains the Washington Capitals. Still without their captain, the team is rolling nonetheless. Dylan Strome is leads the team in scoring and every opponent they face is having difficulty beating whoever is in net for the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference leading Caps.
1. Minnesota Wild
The Wild are settling into a nice groove and as the mid-point of the season nears, they are the top team in the NHL. Their star winger Kirill Kaprizov tops the league scoring and early MVP race, while their starting goalie Filip Gustavsson boasts the lowest goals against average amongst net minders with 10 or more starts (1.99 GAA). A balanced lineup, rock-solid goaltending, and an aggressive front office is giving the Wild a legitimate shot at the Stanley Cup this season.
