Kraken Place Former Starting Goalie on Waivers
One of the original selections of the Seattle Kraken franchise has lost his spot on the NHL roster. Former starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer has gone from the top net minder, to back-up, to no longer on the team over the course of this season. The team most recently announced that they were placing Grubauer on waivers.
If the Kraken goalie clears waivers, he will be assigned to the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Grubauer currently has two more seasons remaining on a contract extension he signed in the summer of 2021. The deal carries an average annual value of $5.9 million.
Despite the high pay, Grubauer has been on a steady decline this season. The 33-year-old German-born net minder is having the worst statistical season of his NHL career. In 21 starts, he's compiled a head-scratching record of 5-15-1, accompanied with a 3.83 goals against average and .866 save percentage. For reference, Grubauer's career average GAA is 2.66 and career save percentage is .908, showing just how far his game has fallen in 2025.
Making matters worse is how stellar Joey Daccord is playing. He not only usurped the starting role over the past two seasons, he's made Grubauer obsolete in Seattle. Over the past two seasons, he's compiled a GAA of 2.46 and 2.45 and been one of the most dependable goalies over that time period. The Kraken also have Daccord signed for three more seasons at a $5 million cap hit, meaning Grubauer's salary was too expensive for the Kraken to hang on to.
If another team claims Grubauer, they will be on the hook for the entirety of his remaining contract and salary. If he goes unclaimed, however, the Kraken will get a slight relief from his cap hit, but will still be paying Grubauer the salary his contract states.
