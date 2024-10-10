Kraken Forward Generating Interest
The Seattle Kraken are attempting to bring winning hockey back to their city. After a playoff berth during the team's second season in the NHL, they took a considerable step back last year. The Kraken management sought to remedy that with the additions of big-ticket free agents Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour and making space for youngster Shane Wright.
One player that will be a pivotal for the Kraken this season is forward Brandon Tanev. One of the original members of the expansion franchise, he's entering the final season of his current contract. With the team on the cusp of being a playoff team, it's possible that they wind up being sellers by the time the trade deadline rolls around.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes Tanev's situation in Seattle is one to monitor. On a recent written edition of his 32 Thoughts for Sportsnet, Friedman highlighted the gritty forward. With no contract extension talks happening at the moment, he can't help but to wonder about the situation.
"This is an important season for Seattle," he writes, "with NBA expansion on the horizon. It’s not a coincidence their major free-agent acquisitions — Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson — both have winning pedigrees, big presence on the ice and, especially in Montour’s case, off it. The Kraken wish to establish a bolder, more boisterous, identity...Brandon Tanev is a pending unrestricted free agent, and there’s interest in him. That’s one to watch."
Now, Friedman's rumblings on Tanev are vague. Is the interest he refers to other teams around the league or the Kraken's? It certainly is a situation to watch, but it's unclear if Friedman is suggesting a contract will get done or if Seattle might be secretly shopping the beloved winger.
The 32-year-old winger has played his best hockey since joining the Kraken. During the 2022-2023 season, he recorded a career-high 16 goals and 35 points. He's a veteran of 474 NHL contests over 10 seasons, with 74 goals and 158 points.
