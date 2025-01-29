Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Will Play in 4 Nations
As speculation rises over which players may decide to sit out the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews will be suiting up for Team USA. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Maple Leafs captain met with Team USA general manager Bill Guerin and expressed his commitment to the 4 Nations tournament.
Matthews has been dealing with an upper-body injury that has kept him from the Maple Leafs lineup on more than one occasion, but he’s not letting that get in the way of representing his country. LeBrun notes that as long as Matthews doesn’t experience a setback, he’ll play at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo recently withdrew from Team Canada citing an “ailment” and wanting to be healthy for the NHL season. Whatever is ailing Pietrangelo, however, isn’t enough for him to miss time with the Golden Knights, and the NHL is not handing out discipline for skipping the international tournament.
Pietrangelo’s absence and no repercussions to follow opened speculation that players like Matthews who are dealing with lingering injuries may want to also take the two weeks off. Reassurance from Matthews, however, shows that there is still a ton of excitement around the return to international play.
In the wake of Pietrangelo’s announcement, the NHL noted that they are not worried about many more names following his lead. There may be a couple of names who decide to also withdraw, but some of the NHL’s biggest names are still planning on attending.
Matthews is a key for Team USA and he will likely be a leader in that lineup. Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid have spoken about their excitement for the tournament and are sure to fully commit to Team Canada.
Injuries have already popped up and more are sure to follow, but the NHL shouldn’t have any issues getting some of the sport’s biggest names amped up for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
