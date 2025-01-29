Flyers Goalie Named Team Sweden Replacement
Team Sweden has announced Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sam Ersson as a late addition to their lineup for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. With Jacob Markstrom of the New Jersey Devils injured and not returning until after the tournament, Team Sweden needed a new goalie and they’ve looked to the Flyers.
Ersson burst onto the scene last season as the Flyers unexpected starting netminder. He carried that momentum into the 2024-25 season and remains the go-to face between the pipes in Philadelphia.
In 27 games played this season, Ersson has a 15-8-2 record with a .893 save percentage and 2.77 goals against average. Over the course of his 90-game NHL career, he has picked up a 44-30-9 record with a .892 save percentage and 2.84 goals against average with seven career shutouts.
At 25 years old, Ersson is among the youngest starting goalies in the NHL, but played a huge role in the Flyers surprise season in 2023-24.
The Flyers selected Ersson in the fifth round (143rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Ersson may not even be the only new face added to Team Sweden’s goalie room. Markstrom is confirmed to be missing the tournament with an injury, but Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark hasn’t played in over a month with a back injury. It’s still not clear if he will return in time for the 4 Nations Face-Off or if he will also miss with his injury.
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo recently withdrew from the tournament, something the Senators may suggest for Ullmark so he can continue to recover and focus on the NHL season.
