Oilers Defenseman to Make Return Against Former Team
After well over a year away from the NHL, defenseman John Klingberg is closing in on his return to the NHL as a member of the Edmonton Oilers. Klingberg signed a one-year deal with the Oilers and has been working to get ready for game action.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Klingberg is set to make his return and Oilers debut against the last team he played for in the NHL. The Oilers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs this upcoming weekend, and it is expected that Klingberg will play in an NHL game for the first time since November of 2023.
Klingberg signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs heading into the 2023-24 season, but a hip injury, and eventual surgery, held him to just 14 games with Toronto. During his time with the Maple Leafs, he recorded just five assists.
Before arriving in Toronto, Klingberg made a name for himself on the Dallas Stars’ blue line. In eight seasons with the Stars, Klingberg became known as one of the better puck-moving defensemen in the NHL.
Over the course of his 633-game NHL career, Klingberg has 81 goals and 331 assists for 412 total points. Klingberg was named to the All-Rookie team in 2015 and was an All-Star during the 2017-18 season.
At 32 years old, the Oilers are hopeful Klingberg can find his old puck-moving abilities and help produce some extra offense from defense. The Oilers just took over the top spot in the Pacific Division and are quickly climbing as one of the top teams in the NHL.
Entering the 2024-25 season, the Oilers were looked at as a favorite to win the Stanley Cup. With a 32-15-3 record in 50 games, they are surging for that outcome and are getting reinforcements with Klingberg ready to make his return to hockey.
